DES MOINES, Iowa — The Grandstand lineup for the 2022 Iowa State Fair is full. The Fair announced on Wednesday that Rock-and-Roll Hall-of-Famers ZZ Top will play on Tuesday, August 16th.

The performance will come a little more than a year after the death of founding band member Dusty Hill. He passed away in July 2021 at the age of 72. ZZ Top first played the Iowa State Fair in 1997. They last played the Fair in 2005.

ZZ Top will be joined by Ann Wilson from Heart. Tickets will range from $40-$60 and go on sale on Friday, April 8th.

Here is the full Grandstand lineup: