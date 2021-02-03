Fifth positive coronavirus case identified at Iowa Capitol

DES MOINES, IOWA – OCTOBER 09: The Iowa State Capitol building is seen on October 09, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A fifth person working at the Iowa Capitol has tested positive for coronavirus.

Iowa House Chief Clerk Meghan Nelson says in a notification sent Tuesday that the individual was last in the building on Thursday.

She says the person worked on the House side of the building and had worn a face covering at all times.

Two cases were reported Saturday and Rep. Amy Nielsen of North Liberty confirmed she was one of them.

That marks the first known case of an Iowa lawmaker contracting the virus during the session.

She says she believes she was infected at the Capitol where Republican leaders do not require masks.