Field of Dreams: Inspired by 1989 film, MLB makes Iowa debut

FILE – In this June 5, 2020, file photo, an Iowa flag waves in the wind over the field at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. The St. Louis Cardinals have replaced the New York Yankees as the opponent for the Chicago White Sox in the Field of Dreams game on Aug. 13 at Dyersville. A temporary 8,000-seat stadium is nearing completion at the site, about 200 miles west of Chicago, adjacent to where the movie was filmed on a diamond in a cornfield. This would be the major league game played in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

(AP) — Major League Baseball is preparing for its first game in the state of Iowa. The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will play in Dyersville on Thursday next to the site used in the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams.”

One of the most famous cornfields in Hollywood history finally has the opportunity to host the real thing. The game was delayed by a year due to the pandemic.

The event is part of MLB’s increased efforts to grow the game through areas without in-person access to the highest level of the sport.