Field of Dreams baseball game in Dyersville, IA hangs in the balance this summer

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (WHO-TV) – We’ve all heard the phrase “build it and they will come,” especially as it pertains to baseball but for people at Dyersville, Iowa’s Field of Dreams, the saying might not prove true this summer.

Construction on a stadium for the August 13 White Sox vs Yankees game at the Field of Dreams is well underway.

Until Major League Baseball (MLB) announces a schedule, there is no guarantee the game will be played.

If the game goes on as planned, the first-ever MLB game played in Iowa and it could host more than 8,000 people, and they were after tickets even before a date is announced.

“No official announcement has been made from Major League Baseball in regards to tickets at this point. We anticipate once a season is announced and they have a plan on that front. They will redirect and focus their attention on this game,” said Roman Weinburg, operations manager of the Field of Dreams movie site.