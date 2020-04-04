FEMA awards more than $44 million to Iowa for COVID-19 response

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCAU) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded more than $44 million to the State to Iowa for eligible work in the response to COVID-19.

The funds were obliged on Saturday under the major disaster declaration that was approved on March 23.

Funding for the approximately $44 million (75% federal share of total project cost of approximately $59 million) was committed to assist Iowa in its purchases in March and April of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as:

Isolation gowns

Masks

Face shields

Safety glasses and gloves

Thermometers

Disinfecting wipes

Sanitizer

Respirators

Ventilators

The PPE will assist hospitals, medical clinics, city and county governments, and certain private-non-profits across Iowa.

“I want to commend Iowa emergency management officials for the thoroughness of their project justification, and the speed in which they were able to get submitted. The entire federal family is working day and night to assist state, local and tribal partners in our shared work to combat the effects of COVID-19,” said Paul Taylor, Administrator of FEMA Region VII.

FEMA has simplified the Public Assistance application and funding process to address the magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic and allow local officials to receive eligible funding more quickly.

