Feeling lucky? Iowans could have cash waiting to be claimed from the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — If you’re feeling lucky in time for St. Patrick’s Day, you could test your luck by seeing if you have money and other property waiting to be claimed.

According to the Treasurer of State Michal Fitzgerald, the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt returns millions of dollars every year in unclaimed property back to the rightful owner or their heirs.

“Our database contains names of individuals and businesses from all over Iowa, and there’s a chance you could be on the list,” Fitzgerald said. “At a time when so many people are looking for additional resources, it’s important to remind everyone about the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt and encourage them to check their names. St. Patrick’s Day could be anyone’s lucky day.”

Unclaimed property refers to money and other assets held by financial institutions or companies that have lost contact with the property’s owner for a specific period of time. In Iowa, the assets are safeguarded in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt until the owner or heir of the property is found.



Common forms of unclaimed property include forgotten savings or checking accounts, stocks, uncashed checks, unpaid life insurance benefits, utility security deposits, and safe deposit box contents.

The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt has returned over $295 million in unclaimed property since Fitzgerald created it in 1983.

If you want to test your luck, you can visit the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt website and start your search.