‘Large-scale’ law enforcement operation conducted in Des Moines metro early Wednesday

ATF agents take part in “large-scale” law enforcement operation in Des Moines on November 18, 2020. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together early Wednesday morning on a large-scale operation around the Des Moines metro, serving 43 search warrants in connection with a nearly year-long criminal investigation.

A statement from the office of the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Iowa says federal search warrants were served at addresses in Des Moines, Windsor Heights, Clive, Waukee, West Des Moines, and Adel.

Search warrants were executed at these addresses:

• 2000 block of Lay Street, Des Moines

• 1100 block of 21st Street, Des Moines

• 3000 block of Woodland Avenue, Des Moines

• 2400 block of Prospect Road, Des Moines

• 2200 block of Forest Avenue, Des Moines

• 1800 block of Glenbrook Drive, Des Moines

• 900 block of East Ovid Avenue, Des Moines

• 2300 block of East 39th Street, Des Moines

• 1100 block of 19th Street, Des Moines

• 100 block of Loomis Avenue, Des Moines

• 800 block of Payton Avenue, Des Moines

• 1600 block of Des Moines Street, Des Moines

• 1600 block of Hull Avenue, Des Moines

• 900 block of East Lacona Avenue, Des Moines

• 2100 block of East 13th Street, Des Moines

• 1500 block of University Avenue, Des Moines

• 2800 block of Fleur Drive, Des Moines

• 2200 block of 68th Street, Windsor Heights

• 500 block of Grandview Avenue, Des Moines

• 700 block of 13th Street, West Des Moines

• 1900 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway, Des Moines

• 2900 block of East 36th Street, Des Moines

• 4600 block of Hubbell Avenue, Des Moines

• 6500 block of Chaffee Road, Des Moines

• 2600 block of Northwest 165th Lane, Clive

• 500 block of Pleasant View Drive, Des Moines

• 2600 block of East Sheridan Avenue, Des Moines

• 2000 block of 63rd Street, Windsor Heights

• 1500 block of 20th Place, Des Moines

• 700 block of 27th Street, Des Moines

• 3000 block of Southeast 19th Street, Des Moines

• 6200 block of Southeast 5th Street, Des Moines

• 1500 block of 13th Street, Des Moines

• 1400 block of Merle Hay Road, Des Moines

• 3200 block of Cornell Street, Des Moines

• 1100 block of Clark Street, Des Moines

• 1000 block of 13th Street, Des Moines

• 2400 block of Hickman Road, Des Moines

• 1900 block of King Avenue, Des Moines

• 1400 block of Richmond Avenue, Des Moines

• 200 block of East Edison Avenue, Des Moines

• 600 block of 2nd Street, Waukee

• 1500 block of Greene Street, Adel

Information about the investigation was not released but the statement says the following agencies were involved in Wednesday’s operation: Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF); Des Moines Police Department (DMPD); Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement (DNE); Iowa State Patrol (ISP); Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force (MINE); Tri-County Task Force; Central Iowa Drug Task Force (CIDTF); Mid-Iowa Drug Task Force (MIDTF); Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI); Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations (IRS-CI); Homeland Security Investigations (HIS); Altoona Police Department; West Des Moines Police Department; Urbandale Police Department; Marshalltown Police Department; Dallas County Sheriff’s Office; and Iowa State Fire Marshal.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says this is the largest operation anyone can remember DMPD being a part of.

More information on the investigation and Wednesday operation is expected to be released later in the morning.