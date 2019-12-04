Federal judge rules lawsuit against Iowa’s “Ag-Gag’ law will move forward

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A judge has denied Iowa’s efforts to dismiss a so-called “Ag-Gag” law.

The federal judge ruling that the lawsuit by civil and animal rights groups will proceed and that the state cannot enforce the law until the case is decided.

The law passed earlier this year and creates a trespassing charge for undercover investigators looking into livestock farms.

This law was the second such law passed by state legislature.

The first passed in 2012 but quickly was struck down by courts a few months before this second law passed.