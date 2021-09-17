FBI Omaha Office searching for fugitives with Iowa ties

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — The FBI Omaha Office is asking the public to help them find two fugitives with Iowa ties.

According to a release, authorities need help finding Michael Byrd and Patrick Staples. These fugitives are wanted for their alleged involvement in a heroin and fentanyl drug-trafficking organization.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Byrd and Staples on August 17, by the United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, after they were charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

Byrd is described as a Black male, 6’3″, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Staples is described as a Black male, 5’10”, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Both men have ties to the Des Moines, Iowa and Chicago, Illinois areas.

Anyone with information about Byrd and Staples is asked to call the FBI Omaha field office at 402-493-8688.