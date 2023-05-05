DES MOINES, Iowa — The FBI is seeking help in locating the perpetrators of multiple vandalism incidents at the Agape Pregnancy Resource Center from last year.

Overnight on June 3, 2022 the Agape center on MLK Parkway and a building associated with the center in the 2200 block of Bennett Ave. had windows broken and were spray painted with statements like ‘FAKE Clinic’ and ‘God❤️’s ABORTioNS.’

In the early morning hours of July 4 the Agape center was vandalized again with similar statements as before. Including statements of ‘FAKE CLINIC’ and ‘abortion 4ever.’

According to the FBI, on June 6, 2022 an individual, or individuals, named Jane’s Revenge claimed credit for the damage done to the Agape center that happened in June.

Anyone with information about the vandalism can submit an anonymous tip to the FBI Omaha field office at (402)493-8688 or online. An award of up to $15,000 is being offered for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s).