FBI assisting Iowa authorities in search for Xavior Harrelson

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — The FBI has joined the search for an 11-year-old Montezuma boy who disappeared from his hometown last week.

The FBI Omaha Field Office confirmed Tuesday it is assisting the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation in searching for Xavior Harrelson, who was last seen in Montezuma on Thursday, May 27.

Amy Adams, a spokesperson for the FBI Omaha Field Office, said they are making available any resources needed for the search.

Xavior was last seen around 11 a.m. near his home on the north end of Montezuma.

Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director at the Iowa Department of Public Safety, said it’s concerning for someone as young as Xavior to be missing as long as he has been.

“We’re putting every resource possible that we can towards it and hoping for the best possible outcome,” Mortvedt said.

Hundreds of volunteers joined law enforcement in searching for Xavior on Sunday, the day of his 11th birthday.

A vigil Monday night at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma aimed to keep the community hopeful that Xavior will be found. Allison Wickham, a fourth grade classmate of Xavior’s, attended the vigil. “He is funny and nice. He loves learning,” said Allison. “He always makes people smile a lot.”

Xavior is 4’8″ tall and weighs 100 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, blue pajama pants and black high-top shoes, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Anyone with tips about Xavior’s whereabouts can contact the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-2107.