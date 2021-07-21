FBI, agencies conduct raids in Iowa for large-scale drug investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Multiple tactical units from federal and local law enforcement agencies conducted operations at several locations in Polk County and the Des Moines metro early Wednesday morning as part of a large-scale ongoing investigation by the Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force and the FBI.

According to a news release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, arrest warrants and search warrants were executed at many Polk County locations and there is no danger to the general public in connection with the operations.

The United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Iowa released a list of the locations where search warrants were executed:

• 1100 block of 24th Street, Des Moines

• 1300 block of 13th Place, Des Moines

• 800 block of Loomis Avenue, Des Moines

• 1200 block of East 32nd Street, Des Moines

• 6300 block of Hickman Road, Des Moines

• 1300 block of Clark Street, Des Moines

• 5100 block of Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines

• 1700 block of Logan Avenue, Des Moines

• 400 block of Aurora Avenue, Des Moines

• 2200 block of 32nd Street, Des Moines

• 1800 block of 2nd Avenue, Des Moines

• 300 block of East Grand Avenue, Des Moines

• 800 block of East County Line Road, Des Moines

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said in a statement on Twitter, “The neighborhoods impacted do not have any safety concerns related to this operation.”

A long list of agencies are part of the investigation: United States Attorney’s Office, Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force (MINE); Polk County Sheriff’s Office; Central Iowa Gang Task Force (CIGTF); Des Moines Police Department (DMPD); Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement (DNE); Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF); Iowa State Patrol (ISP); Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center; Iowa State Patrol SWAT; United States Marshals Service; Central Iowa Drug Task Force (CIDTF); Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA); Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force East (MINE East); Homeland Security Investigations (HIS); Altoona Police Department; Story County Sheriff’s Office; Ames Police Department; Norwalk Police Department; West Des Moines Police Department; Ankeny Police Department; METRO Star; SERT; 5th Judicial District; Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Chicago; Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Kansas City; Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Minneapolis; Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Omaha.

No other immediate information was made public but Lt. Ryan Evans with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, which was one of the lead agencies in the investigation, says more details on the operation will be released at a later time.