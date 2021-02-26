Father of drug sentencing reformer faces prison in meth case

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — When he was the top federal prosecutor in southern Iowa, Nick Klinefeldt won praise for reducing the use of mandatory minimum sentences and enhancements that he argued put too many nonviolent drug offenders in prison for too long.

Now the office that Klinefeldt led is using those tools against his 74-year-old father Michael Klinefeldt, who faces a mandatory sentence of at least 10 years in prison if convicted in a methamphetamine case on which he was indicted earlier this month.