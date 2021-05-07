Fatal shooting by Iowa police officer ruled justified

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Scott County authorities say a Bettendorf officer used reasonable and necessary force when he shot and killed a man in February.

Scott County First Assistant Attorney Amy DeVine said Thursday the shooting of Brian Scott by officer Zachary Gish was justified.

Scott was shot Feb. 7 after officers tracked him and a woman to a car sitting in an apartment complex.

Prosecutors say Smith refused to leave the car and eventually fired one shot at another officer, prompting Gish to fire into the car, striking Scott four times. Gish has returned to police duties.