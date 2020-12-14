Fareway gifting $200,000 to small businesses, employees

BOONE, Iowa (KCAU) — Fareway Stores, Inc. is in the holiday spirit by announcing a donation of $200,000 to support small businesses and their employees

According to a release, Fareway Stores, Inc. will give a second $200,000 donation to the Iowa Association of Chambers of Commerce (IACC). The donation will provide $2,000 in gift cards to IACC chamber of commerce members in the communities Fareway serves.

“We are excited to continue our support of small businesses and their employees during this holiday season,” said Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “As small businesses continue to face challenges, we are proud to again partner with IACC, which understands how best to serve its small business members during this unique economic time.”

Each IACC chamber of commerce member will work to distribute gift cards to those most in-need in the coming week.

“Our members work diligently every day to strengthen communities throughout Iowa,” said IACC Executive Director Lane Till. “Through this generous additional donation from Fareway, our members will have the ability to help support the small businesses that create the heart of each of their communities.”

Fareway has also made donations to chambers in its communities outside of Iowa. Chamber communities that Fareway serves in surrounding states will be contacted directly. In 2020, Fareway has provided nearly $500,000 in support to small businesses in partnership with IACC and local chamber of commerce members.