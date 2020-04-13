Fareway donates $200,000 to Iowa Chamber of Commerce Executives to support small businesses, employees

BOONE, Iowa (KCAU) – Fareway Stores, Inc. announced they donated $200,000 to the Iowa Chamber of Commerce Executives (ICCE) on Monday.

The donation will provide for $1,000-2,000 in gift cards to their chamber of commerce members in the communities that the grocery store chain serves in.

“ICCE’s members have the pulse in their communities on how to best serve their small business members during this time of need. We hope this donation helps small businesses and their employees that are facing challenges during this crisis,” said Reynolds W. Cramer, Fareway President and CEO.

ICCE said they will immediately work to distribute Fareway gift cards to its chamber of commerce members. After the members have the gift cards, they will hand them out to those in need over the upcoming days.

“Our members work diligently every day to strengthen communities throughout Iowa. Through this generous donation from Fareway, our members will have the ability to help support the small businesses that create the heart of each of their communities,” said Lane Till, ICCE Executive Director.

Fareway said it has also made more donations to the chambers in its communities outside of Iowa. They also said that chamber communities that the grocery store chain serves in the surrounding states will be contacted directly.