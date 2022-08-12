BONDURANT, Iowa (WHO) – A Bondurant grocery store opened by lottery winners Brian and Mary Lohse will soon become a Fareway.

The Boone-based grocery chain announced Friday an agreement has been reached to purchase the Brick Street Market and Café in Bondurant. The purchase is expected to be finalized in early 2023.

Mary Lohse bought the winning ticket for a Powerball jackpot worth $202 million jackpot in September of 2012 at a Casey’s in Bondurant. The Lohse family took the cash option and after taxes collected $90.1 million.

Opening the grocery store in Bondurant was just one of the ways the Lohses chose to give back to their community. They’ve also donated money to their church and the school district to build a new football stadium at Bondurant-Farrar High School.

“In 2014, we opened Brick Street Market to serve our community of Bondurant. We have enjoyed the great support of the community and forged great relationships with our loyal employees and customers. We have built our business on the values of service, integrity and loyalty; values that we share with Fareway,” said Brian and Mary Lohse.

Fareway said it expects the store in Bondurant to close in early January for remodeling and plans to re-open as soon as possible. The café will remain open during the remodeling.

“We look forward to serving area residents locally and becoming an integral part of the Bondurant community. Eight years ago, Brian and Mary Lohse brought a local grocer to Bondurant, and we are grateful they believe in Fareway to carry on their efforts said,” Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer.

Fareway plans to interview the store’s current employees soon and decide whether they’ll stay on once the sale is complete.