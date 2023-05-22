IOWA (KCAU) – You may not expect it, but Iowa has been home to a few celebrities.
Below are some of the most popular actors born in Iowa, according to IMDB’s STARmeter.
The STARmeter is a ranking based on an algorithm that “measures of popularity for people, titles and companies. The primary measure is who and what people are looking at on IMDb.” The rankings are updated weekly.
1. Michelle Monaghan
Born – Winthrop, Iowa
Birthdate – March 23, 1976
Known for – Gone Baby Gone, Pixels, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Source Code
Awards –
2018 Nominee Raindance Film Festival Jury Prize: Best Performance for Saint Judy
2015 Nominee Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for True Detective
2014 Winner San Diego Film Festival Achievement in Acting: Best Actress for Fort Bliss
2. Elijah Wood
Born – Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Birthdate – January 28, 1981
Known for -“Lord of the Rings” series, Eternal Sunshine of the Sportless Mind, Wilfred, Happy Feet
Awards –
Screen Actors Guild Awards: 2004 Winner – Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Satellite Awards: 2011 Nominee Satellite Award – Best Actor in a Series, Comedy or Musical for Wilfred
Fangoria Chainsaw Awards: 2014 Winner Chainsaw Award – Best Actor for Maniac
3. John Wayne
Born – Winterset, Iowa,
Birthdate – May 26, 1907
Died – June 11, 1979
Known for – True Grit, The Man Who Shot Liberty Vance, The Alamo, Stagecoach
Awards –
The Academy Awards: 1970 Winner Oscar: Best Actor in a Leading Role for True Grit
The Academy Awards: 1961 Nominee Oscar – Best Picture for The Alamo
People’s Choice Awards: 1975-78 Winner People’s Choice Award: Favorite Motion Picture Actor
4. Ashton Kutcher
Born – Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Birthdate – February 7, 1978
Known for – That’s ’70s Show, Just Married, A Lot Like Love, Killers
Awards –
People’s Choice Awards: 2015 Nominee People’s Choice Award – Favorite Comedic TV Actor
Teen Choice Awards: 2014 Nominee Teen Choice Award – Choice TV Actor: Comedy for Two and a Half Men
People’s Choice Awards: 2012 Nominee People’s Choice Award: Favorite Comedic Movie Actor
5. Toby Huss
Born – Marshalltown, Iowa
Birthdate – December 9, 1966
Known for – Copshop, Halt and Catch Fire, King of the Hill (voice), Seinfeld (1 episode)
6. Adam Devine
Born – Waterloo, Iowa
Birthdate – November 7, 1983
Known for – Pitch Perfect, Workaholics, Isn’t It Romantic, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates
Awards –
National Film and Television Awards: 2019 Nominee National Film and Television Award -Best Supporting Actor for Isn’t It Romantic
People’s Choice Awards: 2017 Nominee People’s Choice Award – Favorite Cable TV Actor
Teen Choice Awards: 2013 Winner Teen Choice Award – Choice Movie: Villain for Pitch Perfect
7. Lara Flynn Boyle
Born – Davenport, Iowa
Birthdate – March 24, 1970
Known for – Happiness, Men in Black II, Twin Peaks, Wayne’s World
Awards –
Primetime Emmy Awards: 1999 Nominee Primetime Emmy -Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The Practice
Screen Actors Guild Awards: 199-2001 Nominee Actor: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for The Practice
8. Kate Mulgrew
Born -Dubuque, Iowa
Birthdate – April 29, 1955
Known for – Star Trek: Voyager, Orange is the New Black, Star Trek: Nemesis, Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
Awards –
Primetime Emmy Awards: 2014 Nominee Primetime Emmy- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Orange Is the New Black
Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films: 1998 Winner Saturn Award – Best Genre TV Actress for Star Trek: Voyager
9. Ron Livingston
Born – Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Birthdate – June 5, 1967
Known for – The Conjuring, Office Space, Adaptation, Band of Brothers
Awards –
Screen Actors Guild Awards: 2014 Nominee Actor: – Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for Boardwalk Empire
Fright Meter Awards: 2013 Nominee Fright Meter Award – Best Supporting Actor for The Conjuring
Golden Globes: 2002 Nominee Golden Globe – Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for Band of Brothers
10. Beverley Owen
Born – Ottumwa, Iowa
Birthdate – May 13, 1937
Died – February 21, 2019
Known for – Bullet for a Badman, The Munsters, Another Word, As the World Turns
- 11. Terry Farrell
- 12. Jean Seberg
- 13. Cloris Leachman
- 14. Brandon Routh
- 15. Danai Gurira
- 16. Riley Smith
- 17. Jefferson White
- 18. Colby Lopez
- 19. Stephen Collins
- 20. Michael Mosley