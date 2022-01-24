DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Attorneys for an Iowa family said in a lawsuit that they believe the way the Dubuque school district responded to bullying contributed to a girl being sexually assaulted at school in 2019.

The lawsuit says the district refused to allow the girl to transfer to another high school after she was routinely bullied by a male student.

The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports the family says the district also failed to prevent contact between the two students even though the bullying continued.

Police investigated after the assault was reported but no charges were filed.

The district’s attorneys deny that the school system did anything wrong.