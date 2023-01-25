DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — The family of Will Keeps is releasing their first statement since he was shot and injured on Monday at the education that he founded. Keeps remains hospitalized with serious injuries after he was reportedly shot by 18-year-old Preston Walls. Two teens, Rashad Carr and Gionni Dameron, were killed in the shooting that police say was a targeted, gang-related incident.

The full statement from Keeps’ family reads: