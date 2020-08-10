Family of 4th worker who died of COVID-19 sues Tyson over Waterloo outbreak

In this Friday, May 1, 2020, photo, a sign stands in front of the Tyson Foods plant in Waterloo, Iowa. The coronavirus is devastating the nation’s meatpacking communities — places like Waterloo and Sioux City in Iowa, Grand Island, Neb., and Worthington, Minn. Within weeks, the outbreaks around slaughterhouses have turned into full-scale disasters. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — The family of a fourth worker who died of coronavirus during an outbreak at Tyson Foods’ largest pork processing plant is suing the company over his death.

The lawsuit says Isidro Fernandez of Waterloo, Iowa died on April 26 from complications of COVID-19, leaving behind a wife and children.

The case was filed last week and is similar to one brought in June by the same lawyers on behalf of the estates of three other deceased Waterloo workers.

The lawsuits allege Tyson put employees at risk by downplaying concerns and covering up the outbreak in order to keep them on the job.

Tyson says the deaths are tragic but that it vigorously disputes claims of wrongdoing.

