Family escapes safely after house catches fire in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Fire crews in West Des Moines say they got very lucky while fighting a house fire overnight.

The call came in at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 3800 block of Thornwood Circle. That’s just across the Raccoon River from Walnut Woods State Park.

That’s on the southern edge of the city, but there is a fire station close by so crews got there in minutes. They had a hard time trying to find the source of the fire due to heavy smoke and the layout of the home, so they called for more help.

Thankfully, everyone in the home was already safely out.

“We were fortunate that the homeowners were standing outside and told us nobody was inside the house. So, that was one less thing we had to do was go inside and actually look for people,” said Mike Whitsell with the West Des Moines Fire Department.

Fire crews were remaining on scene to make sure there are no hot spots.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

