DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — The families of Gionni Dameron and Rashad Carr, the two teens shot and killed at Starts Right Here education center in Des Moines, are speaking publicly for the first time since the shooting. Dameron, 18, and Carr, 16, were shot by fellow student Preston Walls on Monday afternoon inside the center housed in a downtown business park.

Family members of both Dameron and Carr are holding a joint news conference in Des Moines on Wednesday afternoon.

Also injured in the shooting was Will Keeps, founder of the Starts Right Here center. At last report he remained hospitalized with serious injuries.