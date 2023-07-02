INDIANOLA, Iowa (WHO) — Bob Kling has been a central figure in Indianola’s arts scene for more than 30 years. The sculptor, painter, and teacher hopes to inspire Warren County’s artists with a tour through his studio this weekend.

Kling and two other artists exhibited their work at Kling’s Indianola home on Saturday. The exhibition features a human-sized pencil created by Kling and the garden which has inspired many of Kling’s nature paintings.

Kling has worked as an art teacher at both Indianola High School and Simpson College. He hopes the work on display will lead to more art from creatives looking for a spark.

“I’ll meet a lot of people who are just starting, and it’s fun to show them and have them ask questions,” Kling said. “You’ve got to do things that are fun in life, and that’s the story of enjoying yourself.”

Kling’s works are available for admiration and purchase at his exhibition. It continues throughout the day Sunday at his home, located at 905 N. Buxton Street in Indianola.