FAIRFIELD, Iowa (WHO) — A suspect in the murder of a Fairfield teacher, is preparing to testify against his co-defendant.

Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber. The body of the Fairfield High School Spanish teacher was found in a city park after she was reported missing in November of 2021.

Goodale and Miller were both 16 at the time of the crime and were charged as adults.

During a hearing on Wednesday, Miller’s attorney argued that statements he made to police should not be allowed at trial.

In defending the evidence, prosecutors also informed the court that Miller will face his co-defendant during trial.

“The case against Mr. Miller and Mr. Goodale has been severed, they were to be tried separately and subsequently Mr. Goodale has turned state’s evidence and is listed as a named witness against Mr. Miller,” said Jefferson County Attorney Chauncey Moulding.

Miller’s trial will take place on April 21st in Pottawattamie County. Goodale’s trial will follow on May 15 in Scott County.

Both trials were moved because of pretrial publicity.