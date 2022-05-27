FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Fairfield Community School District placed its buildings under “Level 2 lock down” on Friday, according to a social media post, after a “dangerous situation” was reported near Pence Elementary School.

The first Facebook post at 1:31 pm on Friday announced the lock down:

ATTENTION….All FCSD buildings are currently under a Level 2 lock down. Law enforcement has been called to investigate the report of dangerous activity around the Pence Elementary playground.Student release will be delayed until Law Enforcement says it is safe to release.please watch your phones and emails for more updates. Fairfield High School Facebook page, 1:31 p.m.

That message was followed 13 minutes later by another saying that all school buildings were secure and students would be released from school:

Law Enforcement has secured the areas around each of the FCSD attendance centers. Students who are being picked up in personal vehicles will be released approximately 1:45 PM. If you are picking up your student, please follow normal routes and procedures for your buildings for car pick up. Buses will be released shortly after that and another message will be sent out at that time. Fairfield High School Facebook page, 1:44 p.m.

All schools have now released students for the day. Neither Fairfield Police or the school district have released any details about what sparked the lockdown beyond the social media posts.

The incident comes three days after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas left 21 dead and six months after Fairfield High School teacher Nohema Graber was brutally murdered, allegedly by two of her students.

This is a developing story and WHO 13 will provide updates as we learn more information.