Ex-school therapist in Iowa pleads guilty to sex with boy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A former Cedar Rapids public school therapist has pleaded guilty to a federal count of enticement of a minor after authorities said the 46-year-old woman had sex with a 14-year-old boy who was a student in her care.

Federal prosecutors said in a news release that Miranda Breeden entered the plea Tuesday in Cedar Rapids’ federal court after admitting she could have been charged with third-degree sexual abuse in state court.

Prosecutors say investigators found multiple social media messages in 2019 between Breeden and the boy in which Breeden arranged to meet the child for sex.

Breeden faces a mandatory minimum 10-year prison term and up to life in prison when she’s sentenced at a later date.