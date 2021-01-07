Ex-Iowa US Rep. Jim Nussle says he’s leaving GOP over riot

** FILE ** Iowa Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Jim Nussle speaks to supporters during a primary night rally, in this Tuesday, June 6, 2006 file photo, in Des Moines, Iowa. A tight race for governor is under way in Iowa, with both national parties intent on capturing the top job in a state that plays a major role in setting the country’s political agenda during the presidential campaign season. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A former U.S. congressman for Iowa has announced he’s leaving the Republican Party following Wednesday’s violent assault on the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Former Rep. Jim Nussle announced on Twitter that he “will no longer claim I am a Republican,” expressing outrage over the rioting in which mobs stormed the U.S. Capitol and forced lawmakers to be rushed from the building.

Nussle also wrote that he was devastated by the actions of “too many elected Republicans (some I know and served with) and supporters.”

Nussle represented Iowa congressional districts from 1991-2007. He lost Iowa’s 2006 gubernatorial race against Democrat Chet Culver.