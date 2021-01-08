Ex-Iowa trash collection official sentenced for mail fraud

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP/KCAU) — A former Iowa trash collection official has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison and ordered to pay restitution of more than $1.6 million.

Federal prosecutors in Des Moines say Jeffrey Dworek, of Urbandale, was sentenced Friday to 57 months in prison after pleading guilty last August to one count of federal mail fraud.

Dworek had been the director of operations for Metro Waste Authority from 1996 until he resigned in 2017. He was arrested and indicted in 2019.

Prosecutors say he set up a shell company purported to provide services to Metro Waste Authority, then paid out company funds for his own use between 2012 and 2017. He also took kickbacks from various vendors.

The Auditor of State, Rob Sand, released the following statement regarding the sentencing of Dworek.