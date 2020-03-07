Ex-Hillel House director convicted of molesting nine-year-old boy in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A former director of a Jewish center in Iowa City has been convicted of molesting a nine-year-old boy.

A Johnson County jury found 29-year-old David Weltman guilty Thursday of second-degree sexual abuse.

Prosecutors say Weltman abused the boy last year as he gave the boy Hebrew lessons at the Hillel House.

Police say the boy reported that Weltman once picked him up, carried him into another room and touched him inappropriately.

Police say Weltman also confessed to a one-time friend that he has touched a child and that he is sexually attracted to young boys.

Weltman is set to be sentenced on April 27. 

