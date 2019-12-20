Ex-campaign manager takes deal in petition signatures case in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A former campaign manager who was accused of faking signatures on a petition document for a U.S. House candidate has pleaded guilty.

Noah Wasserman entered the pleas Wednesday in Des Moines to five misdemeanor counts of tampering with records.

The Des Moines Register reported that prosecutors dropped other counts in return for Wasserman’s pleas.

He’d been directing the 2018 Democratic primary campaign for Theresa Greenfield in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District.

In March 2018 Greenfield withdrew her petition signatures shortly before the deadline and announced that her campaign manager had faked signatures.