Estherville man arrested for stealing $29,000 from booster club

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – After an eight-month investigation, police in Estherville arrested a man for stealing $29,000 from a school booster club.

Timothy Loock, 54, of Estherville, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree theft, a class C felony.

The Estherville Police Department said Loock served as the treasurer of the Estherville Lincon Central School Athletic Booster Club from August 2015 until he was removed in 2018. During that time, Loock allegedly misappropriated more than $29,000 from the club.

The ELC Athletic Booster Club President Katie Hanson said in a statement that they are working to reestablish the club and that they are committed to the student and the community. The full statement can be found below.

The ELC Athletic Booster Club is committed to the students of the Estherville Lincoln Central School District and the community as a whole. Over the years the Booster Club has accomplished a great deal and it’s our goal to continue that tradition. Although we are currently experiencing some adversity, our commitment remains strong. As a board we have taken steps to resolve this matter and are working hard to reestablish the organization. There are a lot of great people who have committed their time and resources to this organization and are prepared to move forward in a positive direction.

Loock was booked into the Emmet County Jail. He is scheduled to make a court appearance Tuesday.

