Estherville business robbed, police seek aid

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – Two pickups were stolen from an Estherville business along with several power tools Tuesday morning.

Employees at Green Acres Homes said the possessions were stolen from inside their shop.

Officers from the Estherville Police Department responded to the burglary and say it occured between the hours of 7 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

One of the stolen vehicles is a white, 2005 GMC Sierra pickup with a Green Acres emblem on its side.

The second stolen pickup is a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with a snowplow attached to the front and Green Acres emblems on its side.

According to the police department, several thousand dollars of hand and power tools taken from the garage during the burglary.

Anyone with information about this burglary is encouraged to contact the Estherville Police Department 24 hours a day at 712-362-3515.

The police department can also be reached on Facebook.

Any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case is subject to a $1,000 reward.

