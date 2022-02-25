GALVA, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Senator Joni Ernst said on Friday that it will take more than sanctions to deal with Putin.

“We needed stiffer sanctions upfront, again, cutting off Russian supply of energy, which lessens his buying power, because he won’t have that money coming into his country,” said Ernst.

President Biden has already imposed sanctions that will have both immediate and long-term effects on the Russian economy and financial systems.

Gas is now over $3.30 per gallon in the U.S., according to AAA, which Ernst attributes to America’s reliance on foreign sources of oil.

“We are heavily reliant, as the United States of America, on Russian oil. We are not producing all of the energy that we need here in the united states to sustain our own needs. So we have turned to a brutal dictator to provide us with an energy source.//We need to develop American energy independence. We need to do that now,” Ernst said.

While in Galva Friday as part of her 99 county tour, Ernst added that support for the renewable fuel standard needs to remain part of the nation’s biofuel effot.