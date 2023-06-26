DES MOINES, Iowa — Mike Zuendel knows firsthand the impact of Alzheimer’s disease.

“Both of my parents had Alzheimer’s and they passed away from Alzheimer’s. I was their caretaker,” Zuendel said. “So I knew I had looking in the back of my mind that I could possibly have that.”

That led him to get tested and his intuition was right. In June 2020, he was diagnosed with the disease.

With a medical background, he took a proactive approach and researched treatment options.

“It was basically being an advocate for my own health,” Zuendel said. “If I had waited for physicians to call me and tell me something was available, I still wouldn’t be treated.”

He searched for treatment options and found an Arizona clinic offering one of the Federal Drug Administration-approved treatments, Aduhelm.

In September 2020, he started getting Aduhelm infusions. The FDA approved the drug in 2021. It is one of two currently on the market. Another medication, Leqembi, is expected to be approved by the FDA on July 6.

The medications are not a cure, but slow down and reduce the amyloid beta plaque in the brain.

According to Alzimpact.org, there are more than 60,000 Iowans 65 and older suffering from the disease.

A big roadblock is the medications are not covered by Medicaid or Medicare. Zuendel and Alzheimer’s Association are continuing to advocate for those needing the medication.

Earlier this month, the association and advocates rallied together to change the policy that is blocking treatment drugs for early-stage Alzheimer’s care.

Dr. Yogesh Shah a geriatric physician at Broadlawns said the medication is only approved for those with early to mild cognitive impairment.

For Zuendel, he caught the diagnosis at the right time.

He said that after 20 years of research, there is hope for those struggling with the disease.

“Finally, we’ve entered the era of treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. We’ve never been there. We’ve been waiting 20 years for this day,” said Zuendel.

He had some fear and drawbacks in his decision to go public on his treatment decision but knew he had to.

“To get the word out that you can be diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment and lead a very healthy, fulfilling, purposeful and happy life,” he said. “With the treatment available now. There is a lot of hope that this possibility of treatment and stopping the disease in its tracks is very much alive.”

Nineteen infusions later, he is making a miraculous recovery.

“I feel I’m definitely getting better and improving. And actually, I had a PET scan recently about three months ago, when they looked at the amount of amyloid in my brain from now compared to a year and a half ago,” he said. “My doctor in Phoenix told me I have a miraculous recovery. I now have almost no amyloid plaque buildup in my brain from taking my medication and healthy lifestyles.”

He also attributes playing memory games, being social, eating and living a healthy lifestyle in the process.

He is optimistic about the future of medicine and for those who are battling the disease.

“Don’t lose hope. Keep the faith. Don’t be hard on yourself. It can be frustrating at times. I say stay up on your diet. Stay up on your exercise,” said Zuendel. “Stay on top of the research, but don’t give up hope because help is there.”

You can learn more about Alzheimer’s and resources for caregivers and patients by going to the Alzheimer’s Association website.