Environmental groups seek hog farm permit freeze at rally

Iowa News

by: DAVID PITT Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Mark Edwards, of Boone, Iowa, attends a rally wearing a pig head mask at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, Thursday Jan. 23, 2020. Environmental groups and community activists called on lawmakers to consider a bill that would halt the growth of hog farms in Iowa. (AP Photo/David Pitt)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Environmental groups and community activists rallied at the Iowa Capitol to push lawmakers to consider halting the growth of hog farms in the state.

Gabriel Shubert, of San Diego, Calif., a Grinnell College student, attends a rally against the expansion of hog farms in the state at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, Thursday Jan. 23, 2020. Environmental groups and community activists called on lawmakers to consider a bill that would halt the growth of hog farms in Iowa. (AP Photo/David Pitt)

Food and Water Watch and Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement sponsored the Thursday event. They have sued the state, claiming it has violated its obligation to protect the Raccoon River from hog farm pollution.

Activists at the rally called on lawmakers to consider a House bill introduced last year that would impose a moratorium on hog farm expansion.

The bill sponsored by a group of Democrats was not assigned by Republican leaders to a subcommittee for discussion.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Montreal Travel