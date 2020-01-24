Environmental groups seek hog farm permit freeze at rally

Mark Edwards, of Boone, Iowa, attends a rally wearing a pig head mask at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, Thursday Jan. 23, 2020. Environmental groups and community activists called on lawmakers to consider a bill that would halt the growth of hog farms in Iowa. (AP Photo/David Pitt)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Environmental groups and community activists rallied at the Iowa Capitol to push lawmakers to consider halting the growth of hog farms in the state.

Gabriel Shubert, of San Diego, Calif., a Grinnell College student, attends a rally against the expansion of hog farms in the state at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, Thursday Jan. 23, 2020. Environmental groups and community activists called on lawmakers to consider a bill that would halt the growth of hog farms in Iowa. (AP Photo/David Pitt)

Food and Water Watch and Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement sponsored the Thursday event. They have sued the state, claiming it has violated its obligation to protect the Raccoon River from hog farm pollution.

Activists at the rally called on lawmakers to consider a House bill introduced last year that would impose a moratorium on hog farm expansion.

The bill sponsored by a group of Democrats was not assigned by Republican leaders to a subcommittee for discussion.

