DES MOINES, Iowa — An emergency landing forced Des Moines International Airport to halt all takeoffs and landings for more than an hour Saturday.

The airport’s official Twitter account tweeted at 10:49 a.m. runway 3/1 was closed due to an emergency landing.

Airport spokesperson Kayla Kovarna said it was a general aviation Mooney with two people on board. It landed on the belly of the aircraft. No injuries were reported.

She said the airport had to halt traffic because its other runway was already closed for maintenance.

The airport’s official Twitter accounted tweeted at 11:56 a.m. the runway had reopened.