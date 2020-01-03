Eastern Iowa train derailment leaves mess, slows traffic

LECLAIRE, Iowa (AP) – A train derailment has sent at least a dozen rail cars and tankers off their tracks in downtown LeClaire.

The derailment forced police to shut down a nearby highway and send a hazardous materials team to the site.

The derailment happened Friday morning along U.S. Highway 67, just a couple of hundred feet from the banks of the Mississippi River.

Police closed the highway in both directions and asked people to avoid the area.

Scott County Emergency Management planner Brian Payne says the derailment involved a Canadian Pacific train and that a hazmat team had been sent to the scene.

Payne said no injuries had been reported.