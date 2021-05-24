Iowa police looking for parents of boy found alone at skatepark

HUDSON, IOWA — Police in the town of Hudson in Black Hawk County are asking for helping locating the parents of a boy found alone this morning near a community skatepark.

KWWL reports that police are having a hard time communicating with the boy. He was reportedly wandering into homes before police arrived.

The Hudson Police Department posted an alert on their Facebook page on Monday afternoon asking for help identifying the boy and finding his parents. If you can help, you’re asked to call (319) 988-3210.