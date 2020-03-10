Eastern Iowa man charged with homicide for crash death of wife

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) – A Clinton man has been charged with vehicular homicide while driving under the influence for the crash death of his wife in July.

Clinton County court records say Brandon Clary also is charged with driving with a suspended license and with other crimes. The records don’t list the name of his attorney.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. on July 26 when Clary was driving west on a rural county road.

A court document says the vehicle rolled after he overcorrected when it ran off the roadway. Authorities say his wife, 24-year-old Ashley Clary, was ejected and fatally injured. 

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.