BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa man has been charged with vehicular homicide after police say he ran over his girlfriend with his pickup truck during an argument, killing her.

Television station KWQC reports the incident happened Tuesday night in Bettendorf. Police arrested 24-year-old Logan Paul Voss, of Goose Lake.

He has been charged with vehicular homicide while operating under the influence and a count of first-offense OUI.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case later Wednesday.

The name of the woman killed has not been released.