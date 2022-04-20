DES MOINES, Iowa — One of 10 teen suspects charged in the deadly shooting outside Des Moines’ East High School on March 7th wants his case moved to juvenile court.

Sixteen-year-old Romeo Perdomo is charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder for the drive-by shooting that killed 15-year-old Jose David Lopez and injured 18-year-old Kemery Ortega and 16-year-old Jessica Lopez.

Police say Jose David Lopez was the target of the shooting and it was related to gang activity.

A Polk County judge will consider the motion to move Romeo Perdomo’s case out of adult court next month.

Also facing the same charges as Perdomo in the case are:

17-year-old Octavio Lopez

16-year-old Manuel Buezo

17-year-old Henry Valladares-Amaya

14-year-old Nyang Chamdual

15-year-old Alex Perdomo

18-year-old Gumaro Marquez-Jacobo

17-year-old Braulio Hernandez-Salas

17-year-old Daniel Hernandez

16-year-old Kevin Isidro Martinez

Because of their ages and Iowa law, the cases for Nyang Chamdual and Alex Perdomo are originating in juvenile court. The Polk County Attorney’s Office has not yet said whether it will move to try the two as adults. The others are all charged as adults.

Several of the defendants in the shooting are expected to be in court Friday for their arraignments.