Early voting bill signed into law by Gov. Reynolds

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill that would reduce the mail and in-person early voting period, tightly regulate how absentee ballots can be returned, and require polls in all elections to close at 8 p.m., an hour earlier than currently for general elections.

Senate File 413 cuts Iowa’s early voting period from 29 days to 20 and reduces the absentee request period from 120 days to 70.

The bill also puts restrictions on how county auditors mail out absentee ballot applications and they could face criminal charges if they violate state guidelines.

“The people that are really going to hurt are folks that are not affiliated with a party that I used to send request forms to.”

Local Democratic Rep. Chris Hall said the bill could make it harder for Iowans to vote.

“I think this bill takes our state backward and it moves Iowa in the wrong direction,” Hall said. “Every voter should have the freedom to cast their vote and know it’s been counted and this bill is, unfortunately, going to create a lot of barriers for seniors, for individuals with disabilities, and for people who are just working and might have a harder time getting to the polls now.”

Republican Sen. Jim Carlin said the bill is needed to protect our elections.

“These things were done to address any possibility of voter fraud. We were concerned about how the last election was handled and we’re concerned that fraud may have been incentivized by not doing anything, so this is what we did in response to that.”

In the 2020 election, a record-breaking 1.7 million Iowans voted, with more than a million Iowans voting by mail.