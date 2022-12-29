GRINNELL, Iowa (WHO) — Grinnell Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital early Thursday morning.

Officers with the Grinnell Police Department responded to reports of shots fired around 1:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pearl Street. When first responders arrived they discovered an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds and transported the male to a nearby hospital. The male is in stable condition.

According to police, a verbal argument broke out between several adults. The argument eventually turned physical and a handgun was drawn.

The names of the individuals involved in the dispute are not being released at this time, but police said charges are pending. Iowa DCI and the Grinnell Police Department are continuing to investigate the shooting.