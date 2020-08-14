Dump of spoiled milk leads to fish kill in Iowa, officials say

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Environmental officials in Iowa are investigating after officials say a central Iowa grocery store dumped 800 gallons of spoiled milk, leading to a fish kill.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the incident happened Wednesday morning when officials discovered a stretch of Fourmile Creek fouled by rancid milk and traced it to a Hy-Vee store in Ankeny. Officials say a store employee instructed workers to dump the milk following a power outage caused by a rare high wind storm on Monday.

Television station KCCI reports that Hy-Vee released a statement saying the store employee made an uninformed decision.

DNR officials say minnows and small game fish have died in a span of a half-mile in the creek. 

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss