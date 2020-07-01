Dubuque officials: IBM client center to close by end of year

FILE – In this March 18, 2019, file photo, the logo for IBM appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. IBM says it’s laying off an undisclosed number of workers across the U.S., according to the Wall Street Journal and other reports. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — The IBM Client Innovation Center in Dubuque will close within four months, the big tech company said Wednesday, taking nearly 350 jobs with it.

Word of the closure first came from Greater Dubuque Development Corp.

CEO Rick Dickinson, who told the Telegraph Herald that an IBM official called his office Wednesday morning to inform him that the facility will close by November.

IBM spokesman Fred McNeese confirmed that later Wednesday, saying the company will consolidate the Dubuque tech support and outsourcing center with its center in Columbia, Missouri.

McNeese says most employees in Dubuque will be given the opportunity to relocate to the Columbia facility or take a severance package.