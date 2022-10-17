SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa man was ordered to register as a sex offender after he was sentenced for receiving child pornography.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Mychal Olson, 32, of Dubuque was sentenced to 6 years in prison and ordered to pay a $100 fine. He is also required to serve a 10-year-term of supervised release and register on the sex offender registry.

The release states that Mychal pleaded guilty on April 22, during which he admitted to knowingly receiving depictions of minors involved in sexually explicit conduct in May 2019 and December 2020.

This case was part of Project Safe Childhood and led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Divisions of Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section.