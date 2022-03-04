WATERLOO, Neb. (AP) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died in the crash of a sport utility vehicle with a semitrailer hauling grain in eastern Nebraska.

The crash happened Thursday morning at an intersection just west of Waterloo, between the Elkhorn and Platte rivers.

Investigators say the SUV did not stop before entering the intersection and crashed into the grain truck.

Officials say the driver of the SUV died in the crash.

The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries.

Authorities have not released the name of the person killed.