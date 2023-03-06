BETTENDORF, Iowa — A 25-year-old Galesburg man is behind bars after police allege he led Bettendorf Officers on a pursuit in a stolen SUV, then rammed a squad car with it.

Devontre Campbell faces felony charges of first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, eluding, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of obstruction of prosecution or defense, court records show.

Devontre Campbell (photo: Scott County Jail)

At 2:49 p.m. Saturday, Bettendorf Police were notified about a stolen orange 2022 Nissan Rogue – worth about $26,000 – traveling east on Middle Road. An officer saw the SUV and confirmed it was stolen, according to arrest affidavits.

The officer initiated a traffic stop at Middle Road and Elmwood Lane, where Campbell refused to yield, and a vehicle pursuit began, affidavits show.

During the chase, Campbell sped more than 26 mph over the limit, ran stop signs at Sycamore Terrace/Hillside, Summit Hills/Magnolia Drive, and Summit Hills/Spruce Hills Drive, failed to control the SUV, failed to stop before a crosswalk, and drove recklessly, police allege in affidavits.

The pursuit ended when Campbell “intentionally collided” with a patrol car that had its emergency lights activated. Damage to the squad car is estimated at $15,000, and the Rogue was totaled.

The SUV was pinned between additional marked patrol vehicles in the intersection of Spruce Hills Drive and Utica Ridge Road, affidavits show. Once Campbell was detained, he provided the name and birth date of another person, police allege in affidavits.

According to affidavits, Campbell’s real identity was revealed later after a conversation with the registered vehicle owner.

Campbell did not have a valid driver’s license at the time of the incident. During a search of the

car, a glass smoking device containing residue of suspected methamphetamine was found in the center console of the SUV, affidavits say.

Campbell is being held on $27,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing March 15 in Scott County Court.