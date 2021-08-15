Driver killed in fiery crash early Sunday in central Iowa

DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — A 25-year-old woman was killed when she crashed in the intersection of Indianola Avenue and Watrous Avenue early Sunday morning in Des Moines.

First responders were called to the scene at 4:44 am Sunday. When they arrived they found a car fully engulfed in flames.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only occupant of the vehicle. Her name is not being released at this time.

According to police, the vehicle was heading southbound on Indianola Avenue at a high-rate of speed when it left the road, hit a traffic light pole then rolled into a nearby yard and burst into flames.

Police are investigating reports that the vehicle was also involved in a hit-and-run accident nearby shortly before the fatal crash.